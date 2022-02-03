ESPN Personality Says ‘White People’ Are The NFL’s Problem

ESPN and HBO personality Bomani Jones said bluntly that “white people” are the NFL’s problem following the Brian Flores lawsuit news.

Jones, who is Black, appeared the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz earlier this week to discuss Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL.

Flores, who was fired by the Dolphins after the 2021 season, is suing the NFL, alleging racism in its hiring process. The NFL head coach has interviewed for multiple jobs this year. Flores was believed by many to be a frontrunner in New York, though the Giants went with Brian Daboll instead.

Jones was asked by Le Batard to identify the problem. He had a blunt response.

“I just don’t know why people try to make this far more complex than it is,” Jones told Le Batard. “What’s the problem? White people.”

Jones added that it’s not every single white person that is the problem, but white people are the ones making these decisions.

“Who are the ones that are making these decisions? White people. Who are the ones that won’t change their decision making? White people. Who are the ones that only do anything in a different way when it comes these matters at the threat of litigation? White people,” said Jones.

“Y’all the ones that know these white people,” added Jones. “Y’all the ones that be hanging out with these white people. Y’all the ones that know the ones that pretend to be such good people and then make all the same decisions as everybody else.”

The NFL responded to Flores’ lawsuit, saying his allegations are without merit.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, arguably the most powerful figure in the sport, had a different response.

“I can see it’s an area, one of many, that we can do better,” Jones told USA TODAY. “The area has some good attention. This is obvious if you look through that that the league and coaches are trying to improve there.”