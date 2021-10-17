The Spun

ESPN Computer Model Has Updated Its Playoff Prediction

Kirk Herbstreit looks on at the Chick-Fil-A kickoff.ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 06: Kirk Herbstreit points to the crowd before the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Ole Miss Rebels on September 6, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN’s computer model has updated its projection for the College Football Playoff following another eventful week of games.

There weren’t too many notable results this weekend, though No. 2 Iowa was upset by Purdue in pretty stunning fashion. The Hawkeyes could still be alive in the College Football Playoff race, though it’s unlikely.

Elsewhere, LSU upset Florida, while Oklahoma State took down Texas.

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its College Football Playoff projection. Here’s the latest top four from the ESPN FPI:

  1. Georgia – 90 percent chance
  2. Oklahoma – 62 percent chance
  3. Cincinnati – 61 percent chance
  4. Alabama – 59 percent chance

On the outside looking in: Michigan with a 37 percent chance and Ohio State with a 36 percent chance. The Wolverines and the Buckeyes have some big games remaining, though.

If the projection holds, Cincinnati would become the first Group of 5 team to make the College Football Playoff.

