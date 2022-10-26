ESPN Predicts How Big Aaron Judge's Contract Will Be

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees takes the field prior to the start of Game Three of the American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on October 08, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Aaron Judge bet on himself by turning down a contract extension offer from the New York Yankees prior to the 2022 season. After breaking Roger Maris' single-season home runs mark with 62, he's about to cash in in a big way - and potentially record-breaking.

According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, Judge stands to receive a contract worth between $330-360 million. Such a deal would put him in the top 10 among athletes in the entire world - ahead of the likes of NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen and Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen.

Whether that deal comes from the New York Yankees remains to be seen. But it seems unlikely given how much the Yankees reportedly offered him before.

Fans of the Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants all believe that such a deal is possible and are making their thoughts known on the issue in the comments:

"It's all yours [Giants]," one fan replied.

"Soooo 9/360 and the is a Yankee right? I mean that’s just easy. The deal should be done before Thanksgiving," wrote another.

"Yea let the Dodgers and Giants outbid themselves lmao that contract is gonna set a team back for YEARS," a third fan pointed out.

Since 2017, Judge has won two home run titles, made four All-Star appearances and won two Silver Slugger awards.