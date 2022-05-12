ESPN Predicts Where Odell Beckham Jr. Will Sign

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams catches the ball in the second quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

We're only a few weeks away from the start of NFL training camp and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. still hasn't signed with a team. But one ESPN analyst has a prediction for where he'll end up.

In a feature for ESPN, analyst Bill Barnwell sees Beckham going to the Green Bay Packers. He believes that the Packers can "afford to be patient" with Beckham as he gets healthy and learns the system.

Barnwell further indicated that the Packers can likely get Beckham at a discount. He suggested that signing him might not jeopardize receiving a compensatory draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft either.

Via ESPN:

"If any organization can afford to be patient, it’s the Packers, given that Green Bay is the prohibitive favorite to win its fourth straight NFC North title. Nobody can afford to sleepwalk through the regular season, but the Packers have a clearer path to the postseason than most, and it’s easier for them to justify adding Beckham now, even while knowing that they may not get much out of him until Halloween.

"If Beckham can be the guy we saw for the Rams during this past postseason by the time we get to the playoffs, that would be worth what the Packers are likely to pay. Green Bay is currently set to earn a fifth-round compensatory pick for losing receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the Chiefs, and it would now be able to sign Beckham without jeopardizing that selection."

2021 was a tale of two seasons for Odell Beckham Jr. He started the year with the Cleveland Browns, but had just 17 receptions for 232 yards in six games for them.

When the Browns released him, he signed with the Los Angeles Rams and soon returned to form. He had 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular season games for the Rams.

In the playoffs, Beckham had another 21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns as the Rams won the Super Bowl.

Perhaps Beckham can make it two titles in a row if he goes to the Packers.