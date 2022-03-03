ESPN Predicts Where Russell Wilson Will Play Next Season

The Seattle Seahawks did their best to dispel the Russell Wilson trade rumors at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday afternoon.

Wilson, one of the top quarterbacks in the National Football League, has been mentioned in trade rumors for about a year now.

While a trade remains possible, the Seahawks claim it won’t happen.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said the team has no intention of trading its superstar quarterback.

“At this time of year, there’s conversations about everybody,” Carroll said. “We’re talking about everybody. And that’s commonplace for us to have conversations with teams about all of the players — particularly marquee players — and that’s not changed. It’s been the same every year we’ve been here. So it’s the same as it’s been.

“We have no intention of making any move there, but the conversations, [general manager John Schneider] has to field those. He always has. But nothing specific to that.”

ESPN seems to buy it, too.

On Wednesday, ESPN predicted every team’s starting quarterback for the 2022 season. The Worldwide Leader has Wilson playing in Seattle.

Projected 2022 starter: Russell Wilson My antenna is up after Wilson’s half measure last offseason to express his openness to playing elsewhere, but there seems to be a push at the moment for at least one more run in Seattle.

Where do you see Wilson playing next season?