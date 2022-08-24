ESPN President Was Asked If He's 'Ruining' College Football

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

College football fans may have to take their anger out on someone else regarding college football.

Some fans think that ESPN has been the puppet master when it comes to recent realignment but network President Burke Magnus recently confirmed that that's not the case.

He was asked by Andrew Marchand of the New York Post if he was "ruining college football" and gave a quick "no" in return.

Magnus even said that his day is full enough as it is and that he wouldn't have time to ruin the sport.

The Big Ten and SEC are the two conferences that influence most things in college football. Heck, the former just got the biggest television deal in history and it doesn't even include ESPN.

ESPN will only be allowed to televise Big Ten games until Jul. 1 of next year before that new deal kicks in. It will be the first time in over 40 years that ESPN won't televise any Big Ten games.

Even though Burke denied ruining the sport (he was never going to say yes), the cries will only get louder once there's more realignment in the coming years.