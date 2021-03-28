ESPN Proposes Blockbuster 3-Team Russell Wilson Trade

Russell Wilson remains a member of the Seattle Seahawks, but will that still be the case when Week 1 of the 2021 NFL regular season arrives?

The superstar quarterback is believed to want out of Seattle. While Wilson has not publicly demanded a trade, he’s believed to be unhappy with his situation on the Seahawks. According to reports, Wilson has given the Seahawks a list of preferred trade destinations.

There are multiple teams with unclear quarterback situations heading into the 2021 season.

ESPN analyst and former NFL GM Mike Tannebaum suggested a bold three-team Russell Wilson trade during an appearance on Get Up! earlier this week.

.@Espngreeny and @RealTannenbaum are proposing this as a potential Russell Wilson trade ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ouFyc9WZaN — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 26, 2021

“The only quarterback that makes sense (in this deal) is the New York Jets’ Sam Darnold,” Tannebaum said. “His 4.6 million salary goes from the Jets to Seattle and Seattle sends (draft) picks to the Jets. The Jets then take Zach Wilson. That’s how the basics of a trade could work between those three terms.”

This is the kind of trade that could work out for all teams, but a second round pick as a return for Darnold feels a little light for the Jets.

We’ll likely learn more as we approach the NFL Draft. Multiple reports suggest the Seahawks could be more willing to make a move as the draft gets closer.