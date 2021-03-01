ESPN Announces Decision On Rece Davis, College GameDay

ESPN’s College GameDay is among the best live shows in television and it doesn’t sound like that’s going to change anytime soon.

The Worldwide Leader announced on Monday morning that it has agreed to a contract extension with Rece Davis.

Davis, a veteran of ESPN, will continue to host College GameDay as part of his contract extension. The longtime ESPN host could not be happier with the news.

“I believe I have the best job in sports television, but when you’ve been doing anything for a while there comes a period of evaluation, I guess, to see whether there are things you would like to pursue,” Davis told the Associated Press. “And for me I still very much wanted to host ‘College GameDay’ and to still have the opportunity to host some significant events along with that from time to time. Fortunately for me our place was able to provide all of those things.”

Davis is currently in his seventh year hosting the show. According to the Associated Press, his new deal will take him through Year 10.

ESPN re-signs Rece Davis to continue as host of "College GameDay."https://t.co/1INs4hC0IH — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) March 1, 2021

ESPN’s College GameDay is facing increasing competition on college football Saturdays, with FOX going all-in on Big Noon Kickoff.

However, Urban Meyer was a massive part of that show and he’s gone. It will be interesting to see how the network decides to replace him.