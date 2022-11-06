ESPN Releases College Football Playoff Picks After Week 10

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 01: An Ohio State cheerleader celebrates a Buckeyes touchdown during the second quarter of the college football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Ohio State Buckeyes on October 1, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Week 10 of the 2022 college football regular season was an eventful one, especially in the College Football Playoff race.

Alabama and Clemson are likely out of contention following their losses to LSU and Notre Dame, respectively.

But who's in line to make the College Football Playoff now?

ESPN's college football analysts have updated their picks following Week 10.

Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU

Blake Baumgartner: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Ohio State 4. TCU

Bill Connelly: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU

Heather Dinich: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU

David Hale: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Tennessee 4 TCU

Chris Low: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Michigan, 4. TCU

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU

Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. TCU 4. Oregon

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. TCU 4. Michigan

Alex Scarborough: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU

Mark Schlabach: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU

Paolo Uggetti: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. TCU 4. Oregon

Tom VanHaaren: 1 Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU

Dave Wilson: 1 Georgia 2. Ohio State 3 Michigan 4. TCU

As you can see, TCU was perhaps the biggest winner of Saturday's shakeup, as the Horned Frogs are now in line for a playoff berth.

The new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will come out on Tuesday night.