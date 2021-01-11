ESPN Releases Epic Alabama vs. Ohio State Hype Video

With just hours to go before tonight’s national title game in Miami Gardens, ESPN released an epic hype video highlighting all the points of intrigue between Alabama and Ohio State.

The final cut of the video was just as chilling as you might expect.

“Tonight, we’ll crown a champion we’ll never forget, in a season we’ll always remember,” the ESPN College Football Twitter account wrote above the video.

Tonight, we'll crown a champion we'll never forget, in a season we'll always remember #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/DIKFv9b7cy — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 11, 2021

This video emphasizes the idea of perseverance for these programs through an unprecedented COVID-19 season. Both Alabama and Ohio State certainly had their fair share of virus setbacks in 2020.

Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban received two positive COVID-19 tests this season. The first test was eventually deemed a false positive and Saban was able to return to the sideline for Bama’s rivalry win over Georgia. After his second positive, the legendary coach experienced symptoms and was forced to miss the team’s win over No. 22 Auburn.

Ohio State was hit as hard as anyone in the NCAA this year. With a late start to the Big Ten season that almost didn’t happen, the Buckeyes weren’t given the same chances to prove themselves as a top team in the country. OSU was also forced to cancel three more games earlier this year due to internal and external COVID-19 concerns.

Today’s national championship game was nearly postponed due to another COVID-19 outbreak in the Ohio State program, but will now go on as scheduled.

With Alabama’s all-around elite offense and Ohio State’s superstar quarterback Justin Fields, tonight’s matchup will no doubt be one for the books.

The No. 1 Crimson Tide will take on the No. 3 Buckeyes at 8:00 p.m. E.T. tonight.