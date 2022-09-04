ESPN Releases New Top 25 Following Saturday's Games

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The first full Saturday of the 2022 college football season is in the books.

Several prominent games took place in Week 1 on Saturday, with Ohio State holding off Notre Dame, Georgia rocking Oregon and Alabama looking dominant as ever, among other contests.

Following Week 1's first Saturday games, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings.

Here's the latest top 25 from ESPN:

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Clemson Michigan Notre Dame Texas Baylor Miami Tennessee Oklahoma LSU Mississippi State USC Michigan State Penn State Ole Miss Wisconsin Utah Kentucky Texas A&M Oklahoma State SMU Florida Pittsburgh

Week 2 of the 2022 college football season can't get here soon enough.

You can view ESPN's complete Football Power Index rankings here.