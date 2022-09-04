Skip to main content
ESPN Releases New Top 25 Following Saturday's Games

The first full Saturday of the 2022 college football season is in the books. 

Several prominent games took place in Week 1 on Saturday, with Ohio State holding off Notre Dame, Georgia rocking Oregon and Alabama looking dominant as ever, among other contests.

Following Week 1's first Saturday games, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings. 

Here's the latest top 25 from ESPN:

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Clemson
  5. Michigan
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Texas
  8. Baylor
  9. Miami
  10. Tennessee
  11. Oklahoma
  12. LSU
  13. Mississippi State
  14. USC
  15. Michigan State
  16. Penn State
  17. Ole Miss
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Utah
  20. Kentucky
  21. Texas A&M
  22. Oklahoma State
  23. SMU
  24. Florida
  25. Pittsburgh

Week 2 of the 2022 college football season can't get here soon enough.

You can view ESPN's complete Football Power Index rankings here.