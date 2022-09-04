ESPN Releases New Top 25 Following Saturday's Games
The first full Saturday of the 2022 college football season is in the books.
Several prominent games took place in Week 1 on Saturday, with Ohio State holding off Notre Dame, Georgia rocking Oregon and Alabama looking dominant as ever, among other contests.
Following Week 1's first Saturday games, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings.
Here's the latest top 25 from ESPN:
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Michigan
- Notre Dame
- Texas
- Baylor
- Miami
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- LSU
- Mississippi State
- USC
- Michigan State
- Penn State
- Ole Miss
- Wisconsin
- Utah
- Kentucky
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma State
- SMU
- Florida
- Pittsburgh
Week 2 of the 2022 college football season can't get here soon enough.
You can view ESPN's complete Football Power Index rankings here.