ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Bowls

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the majority of bowl season wrapping up.

Only a pair of bowl games remain, with one bowl contest left and the College Football Playoff national championship game remaining.

How would ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, rank every team in the country following bowl season?

Here are the latest rankings:

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Oklahoma Notre Dame Clemson Oklahoma State Cincinnati Iowa State Utah Pittsburgh Wisconsin Penn State Texas A&M Ole Miss NC State Baylor Michigan State Auburn Wake Forest Miami Purdue Tennessee Texas

You can view ESPN’s computer model’s full college football rankings here.