ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Bowls

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the majority of bowl season wrapping up.
Only a pair of bowl games remain, with one bowl contest left and the College Football Playoff national championship game remaining.
Here are the latest rankings:
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Oklahoma
- Notre Dame
- Clemson
- Oklahoma State
- Cincinnati
- Iowa State
- Utah
- Pittsburgh
- Wisconsin
- Penn State
- Texas A&M
- Ole Miss
- NC State
- Baylor
- Michigan State
- Auburn
- Wake Forest
- Miami
- Purdue
- Tennessee
- Texas
You can view ESPN’s computer model’s full college football rankings here.