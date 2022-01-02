The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Bowls

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the majority of bowl season wrapping up.

Only a pair of bowl games remain, with one bowl contest left and the College Football Playoff national championship game remaining.

Here are the latest rankings:

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Oklahoma
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Clemson
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Cincinnati
  10. Iowa State
  11. Utah
  12. Pittsburgh
  13. Wisconsin
  14. Penn State
  15. Texas A&M
  16. Ole Miss
  17. NC State
  18. Baylor
  19. Michigan State
  20. Auburn
  21. Wake Forest
  22. Miami
  23. Purdue
  24. Tennessee
  25. Texas

You can view ESPN’s computer model’s full college football rankings here.

