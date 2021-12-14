ESPN Releases Score Predictions For Every Bowl Game

With college football bowl season kicking off this weekend, ESPN has released its projections for each of the 42 upcoming games.

From the looks of things, this year’s slate of bowl games should produce some tightly-contested matchups. 14 games are projected to be decided by three points or less. 18 games are projected within three points of the spread.

☃️😶‍🌫️ SP+ BOWL PROJECTIONS 🌨️⛷️ 14 games projected within 3 points, straight up. 18 games within 3 points of the spread. Lots of games with strange lines due to opt-outs (or potential opt-outs). ¯_(ツ)_/¯

¯_(ツ)_/¯

¯_(ツ)_/¯

¯_(ツ)_/¯

¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/KnTJpq3lg1 — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) December 14, 2021

The tightest projected margins of the year come in these contests: Appalachian State (52%) vs. Western Kentucky (48%) 31-30, BYU (50%) vs. UAB (50%) 29-29, UL-Lafayette (53%) vs. Marshall (47%) 27-26, UTSA (50%) vs. San Diego State (50%) 25-25, Memphis (51%) vs. Hawaii (49%) 29-28, Boston College (53%) vs. East Carolina (47%) 28-27, Auburn (50%) vs. Houston (50%) 26-26, Louisville (52%) vs. Air force (48%) 28-27, Virginia (51%) vs. SMU (49%) 34-33.

Only nine bowl games are projected to be decided by a margin of 10 or more points. The largest projected margin comes in a Cure Bowl matchup between Coastal Carolina and Northern Illinois, where the Chanticleers are projected to win by 20.2 points with an 88% win probability.

College football bowl season will kickoff with a matchup between Middle Tennessee and Toledo in the Bahamas Bowl on Friday at noon ET. Toledo is projected to win by a margin of 13.2 with a 78% win percentage.