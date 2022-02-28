ESPN Releases Statement On Its Controversial Tweet

The Worldwide Leader was forced to walk back a controversial tweet after receiving some blowback. Following the season two finale of HBO’s hit show “Euphoria,” ESPN threw up a post captioned, “Name an athlete as fearless as this guy,” referring to the character Ashtray.

However, ESPN’s “SportsCenter” account quickly deleted the tweet and later released a statement on the matter. Saying, “The content posted was not in alignment with ESPN’s brand and we removed it.”

ESPN's statement to @nypostsports on the cringe Euphoria tweet https://t.co/PiGrsgvV23 — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) February 28, 2022

On its face, the network tweeting about the teen drama is already absurd.

But it took a turn when it referenced Ashtray, whose character is a 13-year-old drug dealer with two murders on his resume; that also (spoilers ahead) was killed after shooting a cop following a violent standoff with police.

So you could imagine referencing an athlete as “fearless” as Ash would be an issue.

Unfortunately, while trying to engage with a younger audience, the meme just came across cringey and a bit out of touch.

Don’t expect many more “Euphoria” posts from ESPN for the time being.