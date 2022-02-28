The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Its Controversial Tweet

A general photo of ESPN's set.SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

The Worldwide Leader was forced to walk back a controversial tweet after receiving some blowback. Following the season two finale of HBO’s hit show “Euphoria,” ESPN threw up a post captioned, “Name an athlete as fearless as this guy,” referring to the character Ashtray.

However, ESPN’s “SportsCenter” account quickly deleted the tweet and later released a statement on the matter. Saying, “The content posted was not in alignment with ESPN’s brand and we removed it.”

On its face, the network tweeting about the teen drama is already absurd.

But it took a turn when it referenced Ashtray, whose character is a 13-year-old drug dealer with two murders on his resume; that also (spoilers ahead) was killed after shooting a cop following a violent standoff with police.

So you could imagine referencing an athlete as “fearless” as Ash would be an issue.

Unfortunately, while trying to engage with a younger audience, the meme just came across cringey and a bit out of touch.

Don’t expect many more “Euphoria” posts from ESPN for the time being.

