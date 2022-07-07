ESPN Reportedly Blocking FS1 Hire: Sports World Reacts

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

ESPN doesn't want analyst Damien Woody getting away from them.

Per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, ESPN blocked Fox Sports' pursuit of Woody as the network wanted to team him up with Craig Carton.

An official offer was never made, but Fox was looking to give Woody a "huge" pay raise for that new show, per Marchand.

Woody officially has one year left on his contract and that allowed ESPN to block that move.

Some fans and media members aren't surprised that ESPN decided to do this.

Even Woody himself had an interesting reaction to this report:

A contract extension for him could be in the cards, especially since his employer doesn't want him to leave.

We'll have to see if he gets a pay raise as he continues to do a stellar job.