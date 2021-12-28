ESPN Reportedly Has New Requirement For Remote Workers

ESPN has reportedly told its remote workers that they must get a booster shot against COVID-19 if they want to work games and remote events.

The workers must get the shot by Jan. 24 if they want to work at those events.

Per SBJ, ESPN is doing this to be consistent at all sports venues.

“We are implementing this to be consistent at all sports venues as a growing number of events are requiring boosters,” a statement read.

CBS Sports has also followed in ESPN’s footsteps and is requiring its remote workers to have the booster shot by Jan. 24.

ESPN is also making this move due to the NFL and NBA telling the network that its remote workers needed to be boosted in order to work at their stadiums.

The network is scheduled to televise a Monday night NFL playoff game in a couple of weeks and numerous NBA and NHL regular season/playoff games as well.