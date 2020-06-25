ESPN Reportedly Hires Possible Replacement For Mike Golic

Big shakeups could reportedly be coming to ESPN’s national radio lineup, according to the latest report by the New York Post.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post is reporting that ESPN has agreed to a deal with Keyshawn Johnson. The former NFL wide receiver turned sports media personality will reportedly host a morning show on ESPN Radio.

The report notes that Johnson’s deal could leave longtime ESPN Radio host Mike Golic without a slot. It’s been speculated that ESPN’s Golic & Wingo will not continue in its current form for much longer.

From the report:

Keyshawn Johnson is headed to mornings on ESPN Radio as part of a shake-up that could leave Mike Golic without a chair, The Post has learned. ESPN and Johnson are in agreement on a contract, according to sources, that will directly impact the current morning team of Trey Wingo’s and Golic Sr.’s ESPN’s futures.

Golic co-hosted Mike & Mike with Mike Greenberg from 2000-17. It’s arguably the most-successful show in ESPN Radio history. But Greenberg chose to leave radio for Get Up!, ESPN’s morning TV show, late in 2017. He was replaced by Wingo, one of the network’s top NFL studio hosts.

NEWS: Keyshawn Johnson has agreed with ESPN Radio to be part of a new national morning show, The Post has learned Mike Golic Sr. and Trey Wingo's future are in limbo. I will have a lot more in a little bit, but here is the start. https://t.co/GhdliJQpBX — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) June 25, 2020

It’s unclear at this point what exactly is in store for Mike Golic, a longtime ESPN personality. It’s tough to imagine him doing anything but radio for ESPN.

The report also notes that Johnson’s co-hosts are still undetermined.

ESPN reportedly declined to comment.