ESPN Is Reportedly Making A Big Change To Its Website

A major change is reportedly coming to ESPN’s website.

According to a report by The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, the Worldwide Leader is planning to a announce a significant change in strategy to its website.

ESPN.com features some behind-the-paywall content, but for the most part, long features and analysis remain available to everyone. That is reportedly about to change.

Marchand is reporting that ESPN is planning on moving most of its features and analysis content to ESPN+. From his report:

The change is being made to further boost the direct-to-consumer ESPN+ service. The initiative is in line with Disney’s recent announcement to shift its main focus to direct-to-consumer products. Sources said that breaking news and investigative pieces will remain outside the paywall on ESPN.com, but writers who focus on insight and analysis will now primarily be available only to ESPN+ subscribers.

Marchand noted that an example of the change would be a league insider breaking news would still appear on ESPN.com, but a longterm feature from that same reporter would likely now appear behind the paywall.

NEWS: ESPN moving features and analysis written content to ESPN+, The Post has learned.https://t.co/05HSga5Rzc — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) October 22, 2020

This isn’t too surprising, considering how many companies are placing an extreme emphasis on subscription content.

Still, if you visit ESPN.com and you’re not a subscriber to ESPN+, you might have to change your viewing habits (or get a subscription) moving forward.

ESPN is reportedly planning an announcement for the decision on Thursday.