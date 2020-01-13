ESPN Is Reportedly Preparing An Insane Offer For Tony Romo

Tony Romo is set to hit broadcasting free agency this year and he’ll likely have several suitors. ESPN might want him more than everyone else, though.

Front Office Sports is reporting that ESPN is preparing an insane, record-setting contract offer for Romo.

The Worldwide Leader wants to make Romo the highest-paid sports broadcaster in television history.

“ESPN is preparing an offer that would make Tony Romo the highest-paid sportscaster in TV history, with a multi-year deal that would pay him between $10 million to $14 million annually, according to sources,” Michael McCarthy reports.

SCOOP: ESPN is preparing an offer that would make Tony Romo the highest-paid sportscaster in TV history, with a multi-year deal that would pay him between $10 million to $14 million annually, according to sources.@MMcCarthyREV with the details.https://t.co/M9kBoBsJYg — Front Office Sports (@frntofficesport) January 13, 2020

From the report:

Romo could take over as analyst on Monday Night Football, or possibly another NFL TV package, said sources. If signed by ESPN, Romo could succeed Booger McFarland as the analyst on “Monday Night Football,” said sources.

ABC/ESPN are reportedly interested in pursuing a better NFL TV package when the rights come up, perhaps getting them into the Super Bowl rotation.

It makes sense to go after Romo, the best broadcaster in the sport, but it will clearly come at a high cost.

The big question: Will CBS match? The network reportedly has the right to match any offer Romo receives from another network.