ESPN+, home to more obscure games and bonus content for the Worldwide Leader, is raising its subscription price from $6.99 per month to $9.99 per month.

The 43% price bump will go into effect on on August 23, 2022, per Front Office Sports.

The sports world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"I always hated how ESPN+ ends up impacting, and costing, mid-major college fans the most," one fan wrote.

"Used to be a steal at $4.99 a month...what a shame," another pointed out.

"People used to pay 6.99 for that ??? Ain't no way in hell would someone willing pay 9.99 to watch those boring ass shows on that platform," another said.

The annual subscription for ESPN+ will increase from $69.99 to $99.99.

The price of the "Disney Bundle" — which includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu — will not change.