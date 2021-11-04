ESPN Reportedly Shutting Down Longtime Channel

One of ESPN’s longtime channels will reportedly be shut down at the end of the year, according to a Thursday report from Sports Business Journal.

According to the report, Disney plans on shutting down ESPN Classic by the start of 2022.

The channel will reportedly be shut down on Jan. 1, 2022. Disney has reportedly begun telling cable providers of its plan.

“Disney has started telling cable and satellite distributors that it plans to shut down ESPN Classic on Jan. 1, 2022. ESPN Classic joins NBCSN as the second all-sports TV channel that will go dark at the end of the year,” Sports Business Journal reports.

ESPN Classic has become less relevant in years, but at one point, it was a favorite channel for sports fans, often showing great programming.

Fans are disappointed.

“I actually feel sad. One of the best feelings is catching that random 1980’s football game in the middle of July when you’re starved for any football to watch,” one fan tweeted.

“Made redundant by YouTube, but when it debuted, the channel was a Godsend for sports fans,” another fan added on Twitter.

