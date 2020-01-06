ESPN Reporter Called Out For Tweet About Eagles QB Carson Wentz

ESPN NFL insider Josina Anderson is facing some criticism for what she tweeted about Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz during Sunday’s Wild Card game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Wentz, who has struggled to stay healthy in previous seasons, was knocked out of Sunday’s loss to Seattle after suffering a blow to the head. The quarterback was being evaluated for a head injury and did not return to the game.

Anderson replied to a since-deleted tweet from Torry Holt questioning Wentz’s ability to stay on the field.

“I hear you Torry…” she wrote.

The tweet has more than 2,000 responses.

Former Eagles defensive lineman Chris Long replied to Anderson’s comment on Twitter.

“And Josina Anderson players need to know what time it is when you come around a building. Talking shit on a dude about a head injury and covering football for a living. Tisk tisk,” he wrote.

“And you were responding to someone I respect greatly in Torry Holt. I was disappointed to see that. But he deleted the tweet. Maybe he didn’t know what the injury was. No idea. But you knew damn well by 5:44. Be blessed.”

And you were responding to someone I respect greatly in @BigGame81. I was disappointed to see that. But he deleted the tweet. Maybe he didn’t know what the injury was. No idea. But you knew damn well by 5:44. Be blessed. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) January 6, 2020

Anderson has since responded:

@JOEL9ONE I legit would never wish any player hurt, ever. Not me. Even before Torry Holt’s tweet, if u bother to scroll down you see I said “no good” prior to that. My response in saying “I hear you” was just acknowledging his comment which I took as Wentz going through it often. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 6, 2020

@JOEL9ONE I don’t know you personally. I do respect some of the things I’ve seen you stand up for in the past, but your assertion about me is totally false. I respect the game & have a long history of respecting the players who risk a lot, including Wentz. God bless. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 6, 2020

Wentz left Sunday’s Wild Card loss to Seattle toward the end of the first quarter. He was replaced by veteran backup Josh McCown.