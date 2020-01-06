The Spun

ESPN Reporter Called Out For Tweet About Eagles QB Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz takes a big blow to the head against Seattle.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 05: Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles is hit by Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Seattle Seahawks during the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

ESPN NFL insider Josina Anderson is facing some criticism for what she tweeted about Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz during Sunday’s Wild Card game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Wentz, who has struggled to stay healthy in previous seasons, was knocked out of Sunday’s loss to Seattle after suffering a blow to the head. The quarterback was being evaluated for a head injury and did not return to the game.

Anderson replied to a since-deleted tweet from Torry Holt questioning Wentz’s ability to stay on the field.

“I hear you Torry…” she wrote.

The tweet has more than 2,000 responses.

Former Eagles defensive lineman Chris Long replied to Anderson’s comment on Twitter.

“And Josina Anderson players need to know what time it is when you come around a building. Talking shit on a dude about a head injury and covering football for a living. Tisk tisk,” he wrote.

“And you were responding to someone I respect greatly in Torry Holt. I was disappointed to see that. But he deleted the tweet. Maybe he didn’t know what the injury was. No idea. But you knew damn well by 5:44. Be blessed.”

Anderson has since responded:

Wentz left Sunday’s Wild Card loss to Seattle toward the end of the first quarter. He was replaced by veteran backup Josh McCown.


