ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender: Sports World Reacts

An award-winning, longtime ESPN reporter came out as transgender on Tuesday.

The longtime reporter, Mechelle Voepel, announced a transition from female to male and a new name on social media.

M.A. Voepel announced his decision on Tuesday evening.

“In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories of others’ journeys. We have our own, too. Part of mine is being transgender, and I’m transitioning to male,” Voepel tweeted. “Byline now M.A. Voepel, pronouns he/him. Please feel free to call me Voepel, MV, Michael, Mike; I’m good with them all.

“I have the great honor of receiving Gowdy Award next month from Naismith Hall of Fame, and wanted to do that as authentic self, hence this announcement now. Fear can keep us paralyzed for decades, especially when we think we will lose all that is dear to us, including career.”

It takes a lot of courage for Voepel to do what he did.

The sports world is appreciative and supportive.

M.A.'s excellent decision is sure to continue.