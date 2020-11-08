ESPN Reporter Blasts NFL Head Coach’s Performance

The writing might be on the wall for Matt Patricia’s future in Detroit.

The Lions were crushed by the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, 34-20. Detroit is now 3-5 on the season and is quickly falling out of the playoff picture.

Detroit entered the 2020 season with somewhat of a playoff mandate. The Lions’ ownership very much thought they had a postseason team, choosing to hold on to head coach Matt Patricia. So far, they’ve been pretty wrong.

Patricia has been a pretty big failure in Detroit. The head coach is closing in on three straight losing seasons. Patricia went 6-10 in his first season, 3-12-1 last season and is on pace to 6-10 again this season.

Yikes.

ESPN reporter Seth Wickersham had a brutally honest comment on Patricia’s performance on Sunday evening.

“Has anyone from the Belichick tree done less with more than Matt Patricia? He took over a winning team with a top-10 QB. Nobody — not Mangini, not Crennel, not McDaniels (don’t @ me that Cutler was top 10), not Billy O, not Dimitroff or Pioli — inherited a better situation,” he tweeted.

He’s probably not wrong.

Patricia has been an NFL head coach for three seasons. At this rate, it would be pretty stunning if he got a fourth.