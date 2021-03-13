ESPN Has Responded To Pat McAfee’s Claim About Guests

ESPN responded on Saturday to Pat McAfee’s claim about network employees not being allowed to appear on his show.

McAfee, who has appeared on ESPN’s College GameDay and Get Up!, said on Friday that ESPN employees were no longer allowed to appear on his show.

“There is no ESPN on the show today AJ….new mandate,” McAfee told his co-host, A.J. Hawk. “We had some good times with some of those (guys). Know ‘em for years. Not allowed anymore, don’t come….I got a text and a follow up call….It was a good era….What about Greenberg….I guess I would have to just kind of never maybe go on their thing again too….I do believe this particular show was singled out. That’s alright, it was a good run.”

ESPN released an official comment on the situation on Saturday, via The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch.

“We didn’t intend to ban ESPN guests from the show and there is certainly no ban going forward. We are in the midst of figuring out the best process for future guests to appear on outside platforms & Pat will continue to make regular appearances on ESPN shows,” an ESPN spokesperson said.

McAfee began appearing on College GameDay in 2019 and was a popular addition to the show.

He currently hosts a daily show for SiriusXM that also runs on YouTube. He had one of the biggest digital audiences in sports media over the course of the football season.