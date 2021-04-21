ESPN Reveals Massive TV Numbers For Alabama Spring Game

Whenever the Alabama Crimson Tide take the field, college football fans from across the country tune in to watch — even for a spring scrimmage.

On Saturday, Bama held its annual A-Day Spring Game at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. According to ESPN’s PR team, which broadcast the game on its network, the game averaged 547,000 viewers — the most viewers for a college football spring game since 2016 and the third most since 2010. This year’s game also saw a 96 percent viewership increase from the 2019 Alabama spring game on ESPN2.

Saturday's @AlabamaFTBL A-Day Spring Game averaged 547,000 viewers The most-viewed college football spring game on ESPN networks since 2016 – & the third-best since 2010 pic.twitter.com/udVyKTbrj1 — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) April 21, 2021

The uptick in viewership for this year’s game likely comes as a combined product of last season’s national championship victory and the wealth of incoming talent. With the No. 1 recruiting class in 2021, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have nation-leading seven five-star recruits and 16 four-star recruits.

Incoming four-star wide receiver Agiye Hall blew viewers away with a couple incredible catches on Saturday.

Another reason fans tuned in was to get a look at Alabama’s next QB1: Bryce Young. The former No. 1 overall recruit didn’t disappoint with his performance, logging 333 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions on 25/44 passing — earning spring game MVP honors.

Heading into the 2021 season as the as the consensus No. 1 team yet again, expect the reigning national champions to put up these kind of viewership numbers all season.