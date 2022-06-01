ESPN Reveals Ratings For Latest Formula 1 Race

Formula 1 racing has taken a huge ratings bump in recent months.

On Wednesday, ESPN confirmed this fact with some staggering TV rating figures from this past weekend's Monaco Grand Prix.

The race's live telecast on ESPN averaged 1.6 million viewers and peaked at 1.8 million. This record-setting viewership occurred despite a rain delay at the event.

Overall viewership for the event was up 43% from last year's fixture.

Formula 1's average season viewership numbers on ESPN have increased to 1.4 million this year — 45% up from the 949,000 season-long average for 2021.

Many attribute this spike in United States-based viewing to the rising popularity of Netflix's Formula 1: Drive to Survive documentary series — especially when it comes to reaching a younger audience.

"ESPN’s Formula 1 telecasts also continue to attract younger viewers – the race averaged 595,000 viewers in the Persons ages 18-49 demographic, up 45 percent over last season’s race average of 411,000. ESPN was averaging 319,000 viewers per race in the Persons 12-34 age group through the first six races of the season, up 84 percent over the average of 174,000 for the first six races of 2021," ESPN reports.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez claimed victory in this year's Monaco Grand Prix.