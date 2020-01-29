The Spun

ESPN Reportedly Decides On Sunday NFL Countdown Future

ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown crew onstage.BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 26: (L-R) Senior Coordniating Producer for ESPN's NFL studio shows Seth Markman, Sunday NFL Countdown Host Sam Ponder and Former NFL coach & ESPN analyst Rex Ryan of 'ESPN's Sunday's NFL Countdown' speak onstage during the ESPN portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

There were some questions about the future of ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown crew heading into the 2019 season, with some speculating that more changes could come to the pregame show.

ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown show had a promising 2019 season, though, and the network appears to be committed to the panel’s future.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post is reporting that top Sunday NFL Countdown analyst Rex Ryan is on the verge of signing an extension with the network.

The show’s host, Sam Ponder, along with analyst Matt Hasselbeck, are also wanted back, per the report.

Ryan is closing in on a new contract, ESPN vice president of production Seth Markman told The Post. Meanwhile, ESPN wants to keep Ponder and Hasselbeck in their roles.

Ponder shared a heartfelt message on Instagram following the final studio show of the season.

“That was our last show from the studio this year, so I want to say thanks to the incredible crew that makes it all look so seamless. They are all great at their jobs, but they also make the environment so fun and positive. Thanks everyone who watched this season… it really has been special. See y’all in Miami for the Super Bow,” she wrote.

Ponder, Ryan, Hasselbeck, Randy Moss and Tedy Bruschi seemed to have improved chemistry on the show this season. It should improve heading into the 2020 season, too.

The offseason should be a big one for ESPN, as well, as the network could make a run at soon-to-be free agent Tony Romo.

ESPN is reportedly looking to get a better NFL rights package at some point in the future, perhaps getting into the Super Bowl rotation with ABC.


