ESPN Rising Star Reportedly Set To Hit Free Agency

Former No. 1 overall pick Chiney Ogwumike is one of first modern athletes to launch a successful media career while being an active player.

The Los Angeles Sparks forward is among ESPN's brightest young talents, but with her current deal with the network set to expire this summer, she's poised to hit media free agency.

To no one's surprise, Ogwumike is already receiving interest throughout the business.

Not only is the 30-year-old the first black woman to host a national radio show at ESPN, but she's been a fixture as a co-host of "SportsCenter" and makes regular appearances on "NBA Today."

There's reportedly been speculation that Ogwumike could join close friend Emmanuel Acho over at FOX Sports. But Amazon, Hulu and Netflix are also in the mix.

Per Front Office Sports, ESPN is willing to put up a fight for its rising media star. But the "Worldwide Leader" has lost a lot of on-air talent over the years.

Ogwumike's Sparks currently sit at 10-11 under coach Derek Fisher.