Here’s ESPN Computer’s Current Final Four Prediction

michigan state and texas tech at halftime of the final fourMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 06: A general view during the 2019 NCAA Final Four semifinal between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Michigan State Spartans at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 6, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

March Madness is officially in full swing.

Major conference tournaments are wrapping up this weekend. Conferences like the ACC and Big East will play their championship games tonight, while conferences like the Big Ten and SEC will play on Sunday afternoon.

In a little more than 24 hours, the NCAA Tournament’s 68-team bracket will be unveiled on CBS.

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index has updated its prediction for the Final Four as we head into the final day of the conference tournaments. Who are the four favorites to make it to Indianapolis right now?

According to ESPN’s BPI, here are the Final Four frontrunners right now:

  • Gonzaga
  • Baylor
  • Iowa
  • Houston

Of course, these predictions will change once the actual bracket is out – it’s possible schools like Gonzaga and Iowa will be in the same region – but they are the four frontrunners to make it to the Final Four as of Saturday afternoon.

CBS’ Selection Show will begin at 6 p.m. E.T. on Sunday night.


