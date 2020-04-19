ESPN Says 1 Quarterback Is The “Best Fit” For The Patriots

The New England Patriots are likely to select a quarterback at some point during the 2020 NFL Draft.

New England, which lost Tom Brady to Tampa Bay in free agency, has Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer on the quarterback depth chart. The Patriots are likely to add another QB before the regular season begins and the draft is probably the best way to do that.

While some have speculated that the Patriots could make a blockbuster move up for Tua Tagovailoa, ESPN believes a lower-rated prospect is the better fit.

ESPN says that Jacob Eason is the “best fit” for the Patriots out of all of the quarterbacks in the 2020 NFL Draft class.

From ESPN.com:

Credibility matters. So when ESPN’s Matt Bowen wrote before last year’s draft that Stidham was the best QB fit for the Patriots, and then the Patriots selected Stidham in the fourth round (No. 133), it made me seek out Bowen’s opinion of this year’s crop of signal-callers. Bowen’s choice for the Patriots: Washington’s Jacob Eason. The obvious follow-up — there is no relation to former Patriots quarterback Tony Eason (although his dad, Tony, played wide receiver for Notre Dame). Eason projects as a Day 2 pick.

Eason, a former five-star recruit, transferred from Georgia to Washington. He’s projected to be a second or third round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Eason, a 6-foot-6 quarterback, threw for 3,132 yards and 23 touchdowns with eight interceptions in 2019. He threw for 2,430 yards and 16 touchdowns as a freshman at Georgia in 2016.

The 2020 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday night.