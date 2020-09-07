ESPN Simulated The Entire NFL Season – Here’s The Super Bowl

It’s officially NFL game week.

The 2020 NFL regular season is scheduled to begin on Thursday night. The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to take on the Houston Texans in the opening game of the season. It should be a fun one.

Predictions for the season are rolling in, with longtime NFL insider Peter King making a bold Super Bowl pick.

ESPN has actually simulated the entire 2020 regular season. The Worldwide Leader’s Super Bowl prediction is far less bold than King’s.

Here’s the pick, from ESPN.com:

Chiefs 42, Cowboys 17 It’s a repeat! The Chiefs blow out the Cowboys in a lopsided Super Bowl, and it’s time to talk full-on dynasty in Kansas City. Mahomes drops four touchdowns and, to no one’s surprise, wins Super Bowl MVP again. The Cowboys’ offense sputters out in the end, and Ezekiel Elliott is held under 50 rushing yards after Dallas falls behind quickly. Andy Reid, once thought of as a coach who couldn’t win the big one, has secured his place as one of the greats in NFL history.

A Chiefs-Cowboys Super Bowl would be pretty incredible for the NFL (the NFL’s TV ratings, at least). Hopefully we’d get something more competitive than 42-17, though.

