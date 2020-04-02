ESPN Skipped 1 Big Play During The Cavs-Warriors Game 7 Replay

ESPN aired a replay of the classic Cleveland Cavaliers-Golden State Warriors NBA Finals Game 7 on Wednesday night.

The epic NBA Finals game, won by the Cavs in legendary fashion, is one of the best NBA Finals games in recent league history.

Cleveland fans weren’t too pleased with ESPN’s replay, though. The Worldwide Leader appeared to skip one pretty important play.

Kyrie Irving hit the game-winning 3-pointer with just under 1 minute to play. ESPN didn’t show it during its replay, though.

We’re not quite sure what happened.

Here's the Kyrie shot since ESPN skipped it lol pic.twitter.com/NZEsL5IMuk — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 2, 2020

Cavs fans weren’t very happy with ESPN on Wednesday night, but hey, at least it was just a replay and not the real thing.

Of course, all we have are replays right now, so getting upset is fair.