ESPN Skipped 1 Big Play During The Cavs-Warriors Game 7 Replay

LeBron James pointing with his right hand.OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 19: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers stands on the court in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at ORACLE Arena on June 19, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

ESPN aired a replay of the classic Cleveland Cavaliers-Golden State Warriors NBA Finals Game 7 on Wednesday night.

The epic NBA Finals game, won by the Cavs in legendary fashion, is one of the best NBA Finals games in recent league history.

Cleveland fans weren’t too pleased with ESPN’s replay, though. The Worldwide Leader appeared to skip one pretty important play.

Kyrie Irving hit the game-winning 3-pointer with just under 1 minute to play. ESPN didn’t show it during its replay, though.

We’re not quite sure what happened.

Cavs fans weren’t very happy with ESPN on Wednesday night, but hey, at least it was just a replay and not the real thing.

Of course, all we have are replays right now, so getting upset is fair.

