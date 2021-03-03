ESPN SportsCenter Anchor Elle Duncan Rips Georgia Sports

Elle Duncan is clearly a passionate Georgia sports fan — for better or for worse.

On Tuesday’s episode of the Paul Finebaum Show, the fifth-year ESPN anchor went on a long-winded tirade about the misfortunes of her most beloved teams.

Duncan believes the entire state of Georgia is cursed.

“I love David Pollack, but he says to me at the beginning of last year, ‘You watch them Dawgs this year.’ Watch them do what David? I’m not even putting that on Kirby (Smart),” Duncan said Tuesday on The Paul Finebaum Show, per 247Sports. “My husband has a theory and I think you can appreciate this, Paul. This is a real theory he has thrown out as a long-suffering Braves fan, Hawks fan, Falcons fan, Bulldog … he thinks that Georgia, the state of Georgia, is still being cursed by General Sherman because of Civil War.

“We’re still being punished for that and as such, we’ll never win anything. I’m starting to believe it. I’m at the point where Anthony Edwards to me is the pre-eminent Georgia star, at UGA. I’m going basketball. I’m so tired of being burned. The things that have happened to UGA and Georgia sports in general, why would anybody foolishly think we would do anything?”

We asked @elleduncanESPN if she thinks "This is the year" for Georgia…she did not hold back. pic.twitter.com/DvWfexla92 — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) March 2, 2021

The past few years have been especially tough for Georgia sports fans.

In 2017, the Atlanta Falcons blew a historic 28-3 lead against the Patriots in Super Bowl LI. The next year in 2018, the Georgia Bulldogs lost the national championship on a late-game touchdown bomb from Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa. Most recently, the Atlanta Braves blew a 3-1 NLCS series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020.

Finebaum was clearly taken aback by Duncan’s passion.

“Exactly Paul, you’ve got nothing. Sherman is not done burning us down,” Duncan said. “He’s still burning the state of Georgia.”