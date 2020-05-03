ESPN Thinks 4 Teams Have A Realistic Shot At Going Undefeated

ESPN’s Football Power Index projections for the 2020 college football season have been updated.

The FPI is, unsurprisingly, extremely high on Clemson, Ohio State and Alabama heading into the fall. The Tigers, Buckeyes and Crimson Tide might be in a class by themselves this season.

There are a couple of other teams projected to contend at the top, though. ESPN’s Football Power Index thinks four teams have a shot at going undefeated.

Here are college football’s four possible undefeated teams in 2020. All four have been given a 10 percent or better chance at running the table.

1. Clemson, 58.8 percent chance

2. Ohio State, 18.4 percent chance

3. UCF, 16.2 percent chance

4. Alabama, 12.4 percent

***

Wisconsin and Oregon have a roughly 6 percent chance at going undefeated. Oklahoma, Penn State, Boise State and Georgia each have a 2 percent chance or better.

You can view ESPN’s full projections here.