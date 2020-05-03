The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

ESPN Thinks 4 Teams Have A Realistic Shot At Going Undefeated

Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit of College GameDay have a discussion.BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

ESPN’s Football Power Index projections for the 2020 college football season have been updated.

The FPI is, unsurprisingly, extremely high on Clemson, Ohio State and Alabama heading into the fall. The Tigers, Buckeyes and Crimson Tide might be in a class by themselves this season.

There are a couple of other teams projected to contend at the top, though. ESPN’s Football Power Index thinks four teams have a shot at going undefeated.

Here are college football’s four possible undefeated teams in 2020. All four have been given a 10 percent or better chance at running the table.

1. Clemson, 58.8 percent chance

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence walks off the field after the college football national title.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 13: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers reacts after being defeated 42-25 by LSU Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

2. Ohio State, 18.4 percent chance

Justin Fields walks onto the field at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 09: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs off the field during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images)

3. UCF, 16.2 percent chance

UCF coach Josh Heupel looks on during game.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 17: Head coach Josh Heupel of the UCF Knights Looks on during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats on November 17, 2018 at Spectrum Stadium in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

4. Alabama, 12.4 percent

Alabama kicker Joseph Bulovas misses a kick against Auburn.

AUBURN, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 30: Joseph Bulovas #97 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after missing a game-tying field goal in the final minutes of their 48-45 loss to the Auburn Tigers with Mac Jones #10 at Jordan Hare Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

***

Wisconsin and Oregon have a roughly 6 percent chance at going undefeated. Oklahoma, Penn State, Boise State and Georgia each have a 2 percent chance or better.

You can view ESPN’s full projections here.

Reader Interactions


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.