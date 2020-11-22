ESPN Releases A Brief Comment On Todd McShay

ESPN NFL Draft analyst and college football reporter Todd McShay was removed from Saturday’s Wisconsin vs. Northwestern game due to an illness.

Sunday morning, the Worldwide Leader released a short statement to The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch.

“We don’t have an update to share at this time,” the network said.

Viewers have been worrying about McShay ever since his concerning appearance on ABC on Saturday. McShay appeared to be struggling with his reports during the Wisconsin vs. Northwestern broadcast. Later in the game, ABC announced that he had been removed due to an illness.

Todd McShay's opening comments on the Wisconsin-Northwestern broadcast. (He was later taken off the broadcast thanks to illness.) pic.twitter.com/ehWKzqXJpN — Andrew Bucholtz (@AndrewBucholtz) November 22, 2020

ABC announcer Sean McDonough said later in the game that McShay was not feeling well, so he was taken off the broadcast.

McShay dealt with a positive COVID-19 diagnosis earlier this year, which forced him to miss ESPN’s NFL Draft coverage.

The football world is thinking about McShay on Sunday.

For those who asked about Todd McShay, who left yesterday's broadcast of Northwestern-Wisconsin due to illness. Via ESPN PR: "We don’t have an update to share at this time." For more on McShay, see @AndrewBucholtz's piece: https://t.co/MeRrfiE1eT — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) November 22, 2020

McShay, 43, has been a part of ESPN’s NFL Draft coverage since 2006. The veteran football analyst has also become a prominent sideline reporter for college football games during the fall. He was on the call for Saturday’s major Big Ten West Division showdown between Northwestern and Wisconsin.

Our thoughts remain with McShay. We’ll provide more updates when we have them.