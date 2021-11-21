The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit.NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its college football top 25 rankings following another eventful Saturday.

The biggest result of the day came at Ohio State, where the Buckeyes shellacked Michigan State, further solidifying their College Football Playoff standing. Elsewhere, Oregon was upset by Utah, ending the Ducks’ playoff hopes.

Here’s the latest top 25, from ESPN’s computer model:

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Alabama
  4. Michigan
  5. Oklahoma
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Cincinnati
  9. Iowa State
  10. Clemson
  11. Wisconsin
  12. Pittsburgh
  13. Utah
  14. Texas A&M
  15. Penn State
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Ole Miss
  19. Oregon
  20. Auburn
  21. Appalachian State
  22. Mississippi State
  23. Tennessee
  24. Michigan State
  25. Florida

The new College Football Playoff rankings will be out on Tuesday night.

Until then, fans can debate over ESPN’s Football Power Index rankings.

