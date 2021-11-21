ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its college football top 25 rankings following another eventful Saturday.

The Football Power Index has updated its top 25 rankings following another big Saturday, which featured some notable results, especially in Columbus.

The biggest result of the day came at Ohio State, where the Buckeyes shellacked Michigan State, further solidifying their College Football Playoff standing. Elsewhere, Oregon was upset by Utah, ending the Ducks’ playoff hopes.

Here’s the latest top 25, from ESPN’s computer model:

Georgia Ohio State Alabama Michigan Oklahoma Notre Dame Oklahoma State Cincinnati Iowa State Clemson Wisconsin Pittsburgh Utah Texas A&M Penn State NC State Baylor Ole Miss Oregon Auburn Appalachian State Mississippi State Tennessee Michigan State Florida

The new College Football Playoff rankings will be out on Tuesday night.

Until then, fans can debate over ESPN’s Football Power Index rankings.