ESPN’s Tweet About Texas Football Is Going Viral Tonight

Texas’ football program hit another low on Saturday.

The Longhorns lost a thrilling-but-often-ugly heartbreaker to the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Showdown. Texas fell to Oklahoma, 53-45, in a four-overtime game on Saturday afternoon.

Texas is now 2-2 on the season.

“A lot of (the mistakes) are self-inflicted,” Tom Herman, who is now very much on the hot seat, said after the loss. “I’m disappointed. Again, it’s my job to make sure they don’t happen.”

247Sports’ Chris Hummer writes that time is running out for Herman in Austin.

This should’ve been the Longhorns’ year. Texas landed back-to-back-to-back Top 10 recruiting classes entering Herman’s fourth season. The Longhorns had Sam Ehlinger, a fourth-year, record-setting QB and 15 starters returning around him. There were no excuses but for Texas to take the next step. Instead: Oklahoma 53, Texas 45 Instead: Gary Patterson won his third of four games against Tom Herman Instead: Texas needed a botched onside kick recovery to escape Lubbock.

Even ESPN’s main Twitter account is taking shots at the Longhorns. ESPN usually isn’t this brash, especially when it comes to student-athletes:

Welp.

Texas will now have two weeks to think about this one. The Longhorns have a bye week before taking on Baylor on Oct. 24.