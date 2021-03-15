ESPN Computer Names Most Likely ‘Upset’ In The First Round

Have you filled out your bracket yet?

The 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket was unveiled on CBS on Sunday night. There were a couple of surprises with the 68-team field – most notably, Louisville was left out – but overall, it mostly went as expected.

Now, the real fun begins.

The “First Four” games are scheduled to begin on Thursday night, with the first round tipping off on Friday afternoon. The second round will start on Sunday this year, running through Monday. It should be an awesome weekend of college hoops.

If you haven’t filled out your bracket yet – or finalized it – you might want to take a look at ESPN’s Basketball Power Index predictions.

What’s the most likely upset in the first round? According to ESPN’s computer model:

Most likely upset: No. 11 Syracuse over No. 6 San Diego State, 40.0 percent chance of happening.

Syracuse was one of the last teams in the field, but the Orange have been playing well and are only a two-point underdog to San Diego State.

You can view ESPN’s full Basketball Power Index predictions here.