ESPN’s Football Power Index has updated its top 25 poll following Week 14 of the 2020 college football season.

Week 14 is typically a massive one in the college football world, with conference championship games taking place. The season has been pushed back this year, though, so we simply got more regular season contests.

There were a couple of really good ones, highlighted by BYU taking on Coastal Carolina in a matchup of undefeated non-Power 5 teams. Coastal Carolina got the best of BYU in a crazy game that had a Super Bowl-type finish.

ESPN’s Football Power Index has since updated its top 25 poll. Here are the latest rankings from ESPN’s computer model:

Alabama Ohio State Clemson Wisconsin Oklahoma Georgia Florida Notre Dame Texas Texas A&M Indiana Iowa State Iowa Cincinnati BYU Oregon UCF USC Auburn Miami Northwestern Penn State Oklahoma State UCLA TCU

The official College Football Playoff rankings will be out early next week. We only have a couple of weeks remaining in the season before the College Football Playoff foursome is selected.

As of now, Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Clemson are the frontrunners. However, teams like Florida or Texas A&M could get in the mix depending on what happens down the stretch.