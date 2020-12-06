The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Poll

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields at Michigan State.EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 05: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks to pass in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on December 05, 2020 in East Lansing, Michigan. Ohio State won the game 52-12. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ESPN’s Football Power Index has updated its top 25 poll following Week 14 of the 2020 college football season.

Week 14 is typically a massive one in the college football world, with conference championship games taking place. The season has been pushed back this year, though, so we simply got more regular season contests.

There were a couple of really good ones, highlighted by BYU taking on Coastal Carolina in a matchup of undefeated non-Power 5 teams. Coastal Carolina got the best of BYU in a crazy game that had a Super Bowl-type finish.

ESPN’s Football Power Index has since updated its top 25 poll. Here are the latest rankings from ESPN’s computer model:

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Clemson
  4. Wisconsin
  5. Oklahoma
  6. Georgia
  7. Florida
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Texas
  10. Texas A&M
  11. Indiana
  12. Iowa State
  13. Iowa
  14. Cincinnati
  15. BYU
  16. Oregon
  17. UCF
  18. USC
  19. Auburn
  20. Miami
  21. Northwestern
  22. Penn State
  23. Oklahoma State
  24. UCLA
  25. TCU

The official College Football Playoff rankings will be out early next week. We only have a couple of weeks remaining in the season before the College Football Playoff foursome is selected.

As of now, Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Clemson are the frontrunners. However, teams like Florida or Texas A&M could get in the mix depending on what happens down the stretch.


