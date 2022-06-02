ESPN Will Have New Announcer For Game 1 Of NBA Finals

ESPN's announcing crew for the NBA Finals is going to look a little bit different on Thursday night.

Per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Mark Jones will be doing play-by-play for the network tonight. He will team up with Mark Jackson, who will be taking the place of Jeff Van Gundy.

Van Gundy is out for the start of the series with COVID-19. ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski is also out with COVID-19.

Jones has done some work with the network during college football season for the last several years.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals will take place in California as the Golden State Warriors will be hosting the Boston Celtics. This will be the sixth time in the last eight years that Golden State will play for a championship.

This is the first time that Boston is in the NBA Finals since 2010.

Tip-off for Game 1 will be at 9 p.m. ET.