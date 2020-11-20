ESPN’s Adam Schefter Offers Injury Update For Seahawks TE Greg Olsen

The NFL’s long-time “Mr. Reliable” may have played the final game of his stellar career on Thursday night.

Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen went down with a serious-looking non-contact injury early in the fourth quarter of Seattle’s 28-21 win over Arizona. From the start, this injury didn’t look good. The former Panthers TE was unable to put any weight on the injured leg as he was helped off the field and into the medical tent.

Olsen has reportedly suffered a ruptured fascia in his foot. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter broke the news on Twitter Monday morning.

An injury of this magnitude is potentially career-ending for the 14-year veteran — though not nearly as serious as the achilles tear some speculated on Thursday night. Olsen had a similar diagnosis back in 2018 when he suffered a grade three fascia tear and missed the final four games of the season.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll is holding out some hope for veteran’s return.

“He has a fascia tear injury that he’s had before in his other foot,” Carroll said. “He knows exactly what it is. Sometimes when it ruptures like it did — we think — it’s the best thing for a quick recovery. So we’ll see what happens and wish him the best, and hopefully he can make it back. The fact that he’s already had this before really helps him understand what’s coming up.”

Carroll was asked point blank if he thinks the tight end could maybe even return this season.

“I don’t know that yet,” Carroll said. “There’s been some marvelous returns for guys who do rupture their fascia that would blow you away. Right now, he’s in really a lot of discomfort and all that. But we’ll see what happens. I can’t tell you anymore. It’s pretty early to be talking about it.”

If this was Olsen’s last game, he had a heck of a career. Before signing a one-year $7 million deal with the Seahawks this season, the tight end spent nine great seasons with the Panthers. For many of those years, Olsen served as the primary target in Carolina’s receiving corps.

Olsen earned Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro honors three years in a row from 2014-2015. The TE has recorded 8,668 total receiving yards and 60 touchdowns over his long career with three different NFL franchises.

With Olsen out, the Seahawks are now down to Will Dissly, Jacob Hollister and rookie Colby Parkinson on the tight end depth chart.