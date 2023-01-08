ESPN's Adam Schefter Provides Big Update On Sean McVay's Future

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams. looks on in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

In one of the more surprising developments of the season, it appears Rams head coach Sean McVay isn't sure of his future when it comes to coaching the team next year.

Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter:

[McVay's] immediate future as the Rams' head coach is in limbo. Sources are saying that they believe McVay will take some time after Sunday's regular-season finale against Seattle to determine whether or not he'll return in 2023.

It was obviously a very trying season for the defending Super Bowl champs. But as such a bright young mind that's experienced tremendous success since taking over the job, it's hard to imagine McVay just walking away from the game.

Especially when looking at coaches like Bill Belichick, Pete Carroll and Andy Reid who have coached in this league for decades and still seem to enjoy it just as much as they ever have.

Rumor has it that McVay could try his hand at the broadcast side before eventually making his way back to coaching. However, that remains to be seen.