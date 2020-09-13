ESPN’s Adam Schefter Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction

The 2020 NFL regular season is set to get fully underway today.

Week 1 of the 2020 regular season officially kicked off on Thursday night. The reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, hosted the Houston Texans in the first game of the season. Kansas City topped Houston, 34-20, to open up the year.

Who will reach the Super Bowl this season?

Predictions are rolling in. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, known more for his scoops than his predictions, has made his pick – it’s a bold one.

Schefter is predicting the Dallas Cowboys will face the Baltimore Ravens in the Super Bowl this year. He has Dallas beating Baltimore on way to its first championship since the 1995 season. Schefter predicts that Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will be the MVP of the league.

Here are the full picks from ESPN’s NFL analysts:

NFL predictions from 33 ESPN NFL commentators. pic.twitter.com/AoZpaSRq3k — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) September 10, 2020

Cowboys-Ravens is a somewhat popular Super Bowl pick this year.

Longtime sports radio host Dan Patrick made the same pick, though he has Baltimore beating Dallas.

“The Ravens beat the Cowboys in the Super Bowl…The Cowboys were just begging for me to take them, so I said ‘Alright, I’m going to do it one time.’ I’m going all in,” Patrick said this week.

Baltimore begins its season at 1 p.m. E.T. against Cleveland, while Dallas is set to play the Rams in Los Angeles at 8:20 p.m. E.T.