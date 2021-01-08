ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Has Latest On Philadelphia 76ers

The latest on the 76ers COVID-19 situation continued to develop on Friday afternoon.

Following the news that Seth Curry tested positive after its matchup with Brooklyn on Thursday night, Philadelphia is now expected to have multiple players miss time as high-risk, close-contacts. The team is still waiting on COVID-19 tests to return.

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported the information on Twitter.

The 76ers are expected to have multiple players miss time due to contact tracing and are still awaiting results of today’s coronavirus testing, sources tell ESPN. Those players were in close contact with Seth Curry, who sources say returned a positive test on Thursday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 8, 2021

Curry was already ruled out of last night’s contest with a sore ankle, but he spent the first quarter of the game on the Sixers’ bench. The shooting guard was pulled from the sideline after the quarter ended when the team learned of his positive test.

The entire 76ers team was reportedly forced to quarantine in their New York hotel after the game.

Last night’s matchup was already marred with some COVID-19 news. Nets star forward Kevin Durant was ruled out of the contest as a high-risk, close contact just days before the possible future Eastern Conference Finals matchup with Philadelphia.

With three games over the next four days, the 76ers will likely be hit hard by this news. Considering the circumstances, it wouldn’t be surprising if the team was forced to make some cancelations.

At 7-2, Philadelphia is off to one of the hottest starts in the NBA. Thursday’s 122-109 loss to a depleted Nets squad was just their second loss of the season.