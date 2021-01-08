The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Has Latest On Philadelphia 76ers

Seth Curry on the court for the Philadelphia 76ers.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 02: Seth Curry #31 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Wells Fargo Center on January 02, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The latest on the 76ers COVID-19 situation continued to develop on Friday afternoon.

Following the news that Seth Curry tested positive after its matchup with Brooklyn on Thursday night, Philadelphia is now expected to have multiple players miss time as high-risk, close-contacts. The team is still waiting on COVID-19 tests to return.

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported the information on Twitter.

Curry was already ruled out of last night’s contest with a sore ankle, but he spent the first quarter of the game on the Sixers’ bench. The shooting guard was pulled from the sideline after the quarter ended when the team learned of his positive test.

The entire 76ers team was reportedly forced to quarantine in their New York hotel after the game.

Last night’s matchup was already marred with some COVID-19 news. Nets star forward Kevin Durant was ruled out of the contest as a high-risk, close contact just days before the possible future Eastern Conference Finals matchup with Philadelphia.

With three games over the next four days, the 76ers will likely be hit hard by this news. Considering the circumstances, it wouldn’t be surprising if the team was forced to make some cancelations.

At 7-2, Philadelphia is off to one of the hottest starts in the NBA. Thursday’s 122-109 loss to a depleted Nets squad was just their second loss of the season.


About Matt Audilet

Matt is an intern at The Spun.