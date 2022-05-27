ESPN's Brian Windhorst Has Telling Update On Zion Williamson Contract Talks

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 18: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans warms up before a game against the LA Clippers at the Smoothie King Center on January 18, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the New Orleans Pelicans cleared Zion Williamson to return to the court with no restrictions.

While his injury issues may be improving, Zion and the New Orleans organization still have some potential contract drama coming up this offseason.

Zion is entering the final season of his rookie contract. While he certainly has superstar potential, the Pelicans are weary of offering him a fully-guaranteed supermax deal due to his frequent injury issues.

"The big drama this summer is about Zion's contract," ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst said during Friday's episode of Get Up. "... From what I'm told, the Pelicans are not willing to offer a full five-year guaranteed deal."

Windhorst says this decision comes from team owner Gayle Benson, who also owns the New Orleans Saints.

"I've been told they're going to take a 'football-style, Saints-style mentality' with this contract negotiation," Windhorst added. "They will offer him a huge contract, but will not guarantee all of it.

"... If he doesn't sign it and wants the full thing guaranteed, we could have some drama into the Fall."

When asked about signing a potential longterm extension with the Pelicans earlier this year, Zion said he "couldn’t sign it fast enough" if the organization gave him an offer.

We'll have to see if that attitude changes if the Pelicans decide to go the non-guaranteed route.

Zion missed the entirety of the 2021-22 season after breaking a bone in his right foot during a preseason workout. He'll look to return to his All-Star level play in Year 4.