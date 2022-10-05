ESPN's Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo Rips Major College Football Coach

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: SiriusXM host Chris "Mad Dog" Russo appears at a SiriusXM Town Hall with Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred (not pictured) at The Library of Congress on July 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for SiriusXM,)

Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies had some sky-high expectations heading into the 2022 college football season.

With the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation, the Aggies earned a No. 6 ranking in the preseason AP poll. Since then, the team has amassed a 3-2 record and dropped out of the top-25.

Following the Aggies' blowout loss to Mississippi State this past weekend, ESPN analyst Chris "Mad Dog" Russo blasted Fisher and the Texas A&M program.

“I am tired of Texas A&M and Jimbo Fisher. What did they give him, $80 million?” Russo said on ESPN's First Take. "... They should have lost to Arkansas. They lost to Appalachian State. And of course last week, they got ambushed by Mississippi State with the cowbells in Starkville... Now he’s going to go to Tuscaloosa this weekend on Saturday night and they’re going to get mauled.”

Russo believes Fisher and the Aggies are in for a rough outing against Nick Saban and the No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide this weekend.

“Texas A&M is a big deal? No way,” Russo added. “I am so tired of hearing about (Fisher), his contract extensions, and that football team. They should be 2-3 instead of 3-2, and Nick (Saban) is going to lay the wood on ’em.”

Fisher and Texas A&M are currently listed as 24.5-point underdogs as they head into Tuscaloosa this weekend.