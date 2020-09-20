ESPN’s College GameDay Announces Surprising Week 4 Destination

ESPN’s College GameDay has announced its destination for Week 4 of the 2020 college football season and it’s a bit of a surprising one.

The college football pregame show is heading to South Florida for the Miami vs. Florida State showdown.

The Hurricanes, No. 17 in the latest top 25 poll, look good tonight. The U is up 14-3 on Louisville early in the second quarter. But Florida State is somewhat of a disaster. The Seminoles lost their season opener and they’ll be without head coach Mike Norvell next week.

ESPN could have opted to go to an SEC game, as the conference is opening its schedule next weekend. There’s also a big-time game between dark-horse College Football Playoff contender Cincinnati and Army.

But it’ll be all about The U next week for ESPN. The Hurricanes’ program confirmed the news on social media on Saturday night.

The ACC could be deeper than expected this season. If that is proven to be true, it’ll likely have something to do with Miami. The Hurricanes are hoping to make a jump in Year 2 of the Manny Diaz era.

ESPN’s College GameDay will air from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. E.T. The Miami vs. Florida State game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on ABC.