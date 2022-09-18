ESPN's College GameDay Announces Week 4 Location

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, David Pollack, Lee Corso, and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

College GameDay is heading down south for Week 4.

The show announced via Twitter that it will be traveling to Knoxville for the Tennessee-Florida game next Saturday.

This will be the first time that College GameDay will be at Tennessee since 2016.

The Vols will go into that contest with a 3-0 record after they took down the Akron Zips this past Saturday, 63-6.

Meanwhile, the Gators have a 2-1 record after beating the South Florida Bulls, 31-28. That came after the Gators fell to the Kentucky Wildcats during Week 2.

Florida has won the last five meetings in this rivalry and has won the last four by double digits.

Kickoff for this contest will be at 3:30 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by CBS.