ESPN's College GameDay Officially Announces New Member

Former NFL punter Pat McAfee continues to rise in the sports media world.

On Wednesday, ESPN officially announced the host of The Pat McAfee Show as the newest member of the College GameDay team.

McAfee has signed a multi-year agreement with ESPN and will join the College GameDay crew for this weekend's featured matchup between Alabama and Texas in Austin.

McAfee previously appeared on College GameDay as a part-time contributor in 2019 and 2020.

Disney chairman of ESPN and Sports Content Jimmy Pitaro released a statement on this new hire:

“Pat is exceptionally talented and entertaining, and he was so well-received in his previous stint on College GameDay that we’ve wanted to reunite him with the show ever since. We’re thrilled Pat is returning to ESPN for college football and for even more opportunities in the years ahead.”

McAfee himself also addressed his new gig:

“College GameDay is one of those shows that is universally beloved. It’s an institution. It’s a Saturday tradition for everybody. From truck drivers to suits and all the folks in between, GameDay is a staple of all of our fall routines. Getting the opportunity to join full time is an absolute honor. I understand the weight that the show holds in the sports universe and I will try my best to somehow add to it.” “I can’t wait to celebrate everything that makes college football amazing with the show that has embodied everything great about sports television for the last three decades-plus. This is truly a unique opportunity that furthers the notion that I am currently living the dumbest life of all time. I’m grateful for it all. Big thanks to Paisano Jimmy Pitaro for making this happen. I’ll see yinz in Austin, Texas. Let’s have a great season!”

In addition to his contributions to College GameDay, McAfee will also contribute to ESPN’s coverage of The Rose Bowl Game, the College Football Playoff Semifinals and National Championship.

As part of a separate agreement with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, McAfee will host six college football alternate broadcasts in collaboration with ESPN.